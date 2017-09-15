Chattanooga's Ryan Martin (19-0) set for Saturday PPV Fight - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga's Ryan Martin (19-0) set for Saturday PPV Fight

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Chattanooga's Ryan "Blue Chip" Martin will put his 19-0 unbeaten pro boxing record on the line against Francisco Rojo on Pay-Per-View in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand on Saturday night.

Martin's fight is on the undercard of the much anticipated Canelo Alverez vs. Gennady Golovkin championship fight.

Martin says Rojo (20-2) is his toughest test yet.

