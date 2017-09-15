Backup Bradley Central QB still recovering from fatal crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Backup Bradley Central QB still recovering from fatal crash

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A star on the court and on the field, Taye Cobb was just 14 years old when a deadly crash threw him into the jaws of life. 

"My uncle came and woke me up and took me with him to get something to eat, and I guess on the way, on Paralis Road he ended up having a seizure, and I was a asleep so i didn't no nothing about it."

Taye had to be cut from the car and airlifted to Erlanger.

He was transported to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, where he was unconscious for nearly a week.

"I woke up in Atlanta and I didn't know what happened. It was the middle of the night, it was pitch dark. And I was looking at me and i had a cast on and a neck brace on. I didn't know what happened so i thought it was a dream honestly."

That's when Taye learned that his uncle, O'Neal Jr. Ware, died from his injuries.

The crash injured Taye's brain and left him with a fractured neck.

He was bound to a wheelchair for two months.

Now three years later, Taye is returning to what he loves.

His time on the field is heavily restricted,  because a concussion could end Taye's life.

But he wants to enjoy every moment he has left with his teammates, and share with others his new appreciation for life. 

"I hope I get to encourage other kids to go out and do great things like my life. Like I'm not supposed to be here but I'm here. So I want to encourage them to do what you do, because life's not promised, and you never know when it can get taken away."

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.