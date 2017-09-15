Backup Bradley Central QB still recovering from fatal crash

A star on the court and on the field, Taye Cobb was just 14 years old when a deadly crash threw him into the jaws of life.

"My uncle came and woke me up and took me with him to get something to eat, and I guess on the way, on Paralis Road he ended up having a seizure, and I was a asleep so i didn't no nothing about it."

Taye had to be cut from the car and airlifted to Erlanger.

He was transported to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, where he was unconscious for nearly a week.

"I woke up in Atlanta and I didn't know what happened. It was the middle of the night, it was pitch dark. And I was looking at me and i had a cast on and a neck brace on. I didn't know what happened so i thought it was a dream honestly."

That's when Taye learned that his uncle, O'Neal Jr. Ware, died from his injuries.

The crash injured Taye's brain and left him with a fractured neck.

He was bound to a wheelchair for two months.

Now three years later, Taye is returning to what he loves.

His time on the field is heavily restricted, because a concussion could end Taye's life.

But he wants to enjoy every moment he has left with his teammates, and share with others his new appreciation for life.

"I hope I get to encourage other kids to go out and do great things like my life. Like I'm not supposed to be here but I'm here. So I want to encourage them to do what you do, because life's not promised, and you never know when it can get taken away."