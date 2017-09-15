Two local men charged with homicide in Loudon

Two local men have been charged with homicide in Loudon City.

TBI says a joint investigation by Special Agents and detectives with the Loudon City Police Department arrested two suspects, Christopher B. Orr of Ooltewah and Clarence Porter of Chattanooga.

The suspects were arrested for the murder of James Johnson. Johnson was found dead in his home at 201 Hill Street in Loudon. During an investigation agents indicated that Orr and Porter were responsible for the death of James Johnson.

On August 14th, the Loudon County Grand Jury returned indictments for the duo for one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Especially Aggravated Robbery, one count of theft over $1000, one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Porter was arrested on August 17th in Chattanooga. He was booked into the Loudon County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond. On September 12th, Orr was arrested in Jefferson County, Colorado and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.