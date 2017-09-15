TV channels may be moving, but Channel 3 will stay in place

Change is coming to antenna TV for some viewers.

The good news for Channel 3 viewers is we'll be in the same place; over the air or on your cable provider.

Americans depend on their local broadcast stations for the most trusted news, weather and emergency information – not to mention the best entertainment on TV.

Soon, many TV stations will begin to move to new frequencies. If you watch TV for free, using an antenna, you must take action to keep your channels. When a station moves, a simple rescan of your TV or converter box will ensure that you continue to receive your local TV stations.

Because stations must move at different times, you may need to rescan your TV more than once .

No new devices, equipment or services are needed.

Broadcasters are committed to serving their local communities and making these changes as easy as possible for viewers. Use the tool to the right to find out which stations are moving frequencies and when, and what you need to do to keep watching the local TV you rely upon.