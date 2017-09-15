Headed to The Swamp? Tennessee issues warning to Vols fans traveling to Florida game

Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara (6) runs past Florida linebacker Michael Iorio (40) during the second half at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. (SAUL YOUNG/NEWS SENTINEL)

(NBC Sports) - It was announced earlier this week, days after Hurricane Irma pummeled the state, that Tennessee’s game at Florida in Gainesville would go off as scheduled, albeit with a little additional game-day security from the Volunteer State it was later learned.

While the game will go on as planned, there are issues in the area as UT warned its fans who are headed to the Swamp to see the game in person.

From the Knoxville News Sentinel:

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the University of Tennessee Athletic Department has warned fans traveling to Saturday’s game at Florida to plan ahead for heavy traffic, high waters and gas shortages around the Gainesville area.

Officials expect heavy congestion on the roads, and UT has advised fans to leave early to avoid delays.

The University said there could be gas shortages in the Gainesville area due to the impact of Hurricane Irma over the past week.

In other words, if you’re traveling to the game, plan accordingly, whether it be time or fuel or whatever.