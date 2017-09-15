HCSO arrest man after police chase on Hwy 27

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man after he led them on a chase on Hwy 27 North in Soddy Daisy

Officials say the chase began when 39-year-old Billy Joseph Bryant failed to yield to a traffic stop near the Thrasher Pike exit ramp.

A sheriff's deputy originally observed an older model blue Chevy Suburban heading northbound on Hwy 27, and when he ran the car's tag, it belonged to a 2000 Ford.

The suspect led police on a chase, ultimately crashing into the back of another vehicle near Dayton Pike, and then it continued on to crash into a fence on the 900 block of Miller Road.

Officials say the car continued to drive erratically for some time after striking the fence, before eventually coming to a stop.

The passenger inside of the car, Annalise Baldwin, was detained without incident.

Baldwin told deputies that she had just been released from jail in Georgia, and had only needed a ride from the suspect.

Baldwin was later released without incident.

Deputies located Bryant hiding in woods, lying flat on his stomach. A small baggie containing a white substance, suspected to be methamphetamine, was found near the suspect underneath a pile of leaves.

Deputies also found a pistol, one hypodermic needle and multiple insulin needles inside of the vehicle. A white substance was also found on the side of a cut up Coca Cola can.

Officials believe the can was being used to burn and inject narcotics. Deputies seized the drugs and paraphernalia.

After a brief struggle, Bryant was taken into custody by deputies. Deputies ran the car's registration information and found that it expired in April 2016.

Officials were unable to reach the car's owner after multiple attempts at contact. The vehicle's registration was seized and the car was taken to a local wrecking company.

Bryant is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on $2,500 bond.

Bryant was charged with Felony Evading Arrest, Felony Reckless Endangerment, a number of drug charges, and Driving on a Suspended/ Revoked License.