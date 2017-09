It's that time of year again, when the Tennessee Department of Transportation performs their quarterly testing on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga.

The inspection is scheduled for Sunday, September 17, from 8:00am to 2:00pm.

The bridge will be closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the testing and inspection.

TDOT says the work is weather dependent.

Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes.