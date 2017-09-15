UPDATE: Three arrested after Dalton police chase

UPDATE: A police chase of a stolen vehicle ended with a crash Friday morning.

Dalton police say that an officer spotted a suspicious Jeep in the area of Thornton Avenue and Tyler Street. The officer ran the vehicle's Tennessee license plate and found it was stolen.

The officer then pulled the vehicle over and ordered the driver out.

That's when the driver put the vehicle into gear and drove off.

Police chased the vehicle and driver to the Lakeshore Park area, where the driver attempted to drive up a footpath by the office at 28 Cedar Street.

But the Jeep got stuck. The driver fled on foot and was later found by officers at a neighboring yard after a couple of minutes and taken into custody without further incident.

Two passengers who stayed in the vehicle surrendered to police. Dalton PD arrested:

Beau R. Smith, 26, from Cleveland TN

Skidder J. Gere, 26, from Cleveland, TN

Angela Vitrano, from Louisiana

All have been charged with receiving stolen property among other charges. The charge stems from being in the possession of the stolen Jeep.

The vehicle was stolen from Cleveland, Tennessee 2-3 days ago in the middle of the night and the vehicle theft is being investigated by the Cleveland Police Department.

All three are also suspected of being involved in a number of shoplifting thefts from various retail stores around Dalton and charges related to those incidents are possible.