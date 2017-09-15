Stolen Jeep leads Dalton police on chase - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Stolen Jeep leads Dalton police on chase

By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

A police chase of a stolen vehicle ended with a crash Friday morning.

Dalton police say that an officer spotted a suspicious Jeep in the area of Thornton Avenue and Tyler Street. The officer ran the vehicle's Tennessee license plate and found it was stolen.

The officer then pulled the vehicle over and ordered the driver out.

That's when the driver put the vehicle into gear and drove off. 

Police chased the vehicle and driver to the Lakeshore Park area, where the driver attempted to drive up a footpath by the office at 28 Cedar Street.

But the Jeep got stuck. The driver fled on foot and was later found by officers at a neighboring yard after a couple of minutes and taken into custody without further incident. 

Two passengers who stayed in the vehicle surrendered to police. 

