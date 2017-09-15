Hamilton County fire departments to receive pet oxygen masks

Fire stations from the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management will soon receive oxygen masks to supply to all pets in need.

On Monday, September 18, 2017, fire officials will meet in Chester Frost Park at 6:00 p.m. to receive the masks.

Officials say a generous donation made by an anonymous gentleman makes it possible to assist pets who are experiencing respiratory distress or failure due to a fire.

The device will work similarly to equipment made for humans suffering from smoke inhalation.

Officials say the device has a cone-shaped design with a rubber seal that creates a snug fit over the animal's nose and mouth, making oxygen delivery more effective than on oxygen masks designed for humans.

Fire officials will be supplied with pet kits that will include several masks made in various sizes, that are specifically designed to fit different types of pets.

There will be masks designed for dogs, cats, birds, and reptiles.