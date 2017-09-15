What the Tech? Kaspersky Anti-Virus software

A popular anti-virus software program that you may have installed on your computer has been targeted by the Department of Homeland Security as a possible threat to the nation's safety and security.

Kaspersky Anti-Virus consistently ranks as one of the best security programs for consumers to install on PCs as it blocks both anti-virus and malware attacks. It is based in Russia and that drew the attention of Department Homeland Security.

In a statement, the department says there are too many unanswered questions of whether Kaspersky or any of it's employees may be tied to the Russian government. Kaspersky has been answering questions about any connections to the Kremlin for several months and repeatedly states that there is no connection.

The statement from DoHS orders all federal departments and agencies to "identify any presence of Kaspersky products on their information systems in the next 30 days, develop detailed plans to remove and discontinue present and future use of the products in the next 60 days."

It goes on to state that the action is based on the information security risks presented by the use of the products since the software has access to files and privileges on the computers on which it is installed and that it can be exploited by 'cyber actors to compromise those information systems."

While the government believes it poses a risk to national security many cyber experts believe Kaspersky continues to be a good option for consumers and that it probably poses no problems or threats.

Best Buy recently pulled all Kaspersky software from its shelves.

Still, if you are using Kaspersky and want to find another anti-virus program there are dozens to consider. I think the best is probably Bit-Defender Anti-Virus Plus. It consistently rates as one of the best programs for consumers as it blocks a high percentage of potential attacks without slowing down the computer.

Windows 10 users already have a pretty strong anti-virus program running. Windows Defender is installed with the operating system and may already be running on your computer.