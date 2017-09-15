Dense fog this morning; great weekend ahead

Good Friday. We are off to a foggy start this morning. Dense fog is fairly persistent through the morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am.

As the fog burns off we will see partly cloudy skies with a warm end to the week. The high this afternoon will reach a warm 85 degrees which is typical this time of year.

The weekend will be pretty much the same. Until recently, models were split on rain in the gulf coast lifting up into the Tennessee Valley Saturday. Now it appears the rain will stay away both Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will be warm and dry with temps in the mid-60s during the morning and climbing to the mid-80s through the afternoon. Skies will sport a nice combination of sun and clouds both days.

Next week looks much the same. Warm and dry with temps in the 80s through at least Thursday.

The tropics are really active right now with 3 systems we are watching in the Atlantic.

FRIDAY