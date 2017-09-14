UPDATE: Several agencies called to fire at Highway 58 retirement facility

Several agencies are at the scene of a fire at Silvertree Seniors of Chattanooga Thursday evening.

The original call came in around 5:50 p.m. from the apartment building in the 5400 block of Highway 58.

Officials say a fire broke out in one of the units. Firefighters evacuated the building as a result.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Fire at Highway 58 retirement facility leaves some residents homeless

Firefighters were called to the retirement facility in March of this year, when a fire forced some residents out of their homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.