UPDATE: Several agencies called to fire at Highway 58 retirement - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Several agencies called to fire at Highway 58 retirement facility

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Several agencies are at the scene of a fire at Silvertree Seniors of Chattanooga Thursday evening.

The original call came in around 5:50 p.m. from the apartment building in the 5400 block of Highway 58.

Officials say a fire broke out in one of the units. Firefighters evacuated the building as a result.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Fire at Highway 58 retirement facility leaves some residents homeless

Firefighters were called to the retirement facility in March of this year, when a fire forced some residents out of their homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.