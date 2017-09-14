MoonPie celebrates 100 years with “Thank You Tour”

To celebrate 100 years in operation, Chattanooga Bakery, Inc., will launch a national tour to hand out their Chattanooga-made MoonPies.

The Company’s top executives will leave Chattanooga on Sunday in a Winnebago for a cross-country tour. The tour will last four months and includes stops at businesses, festivals, and sporting events.

The “MoonPie Memory Mobile” will travel with samples of the Company’s Original Recipe MoonPie, which will start shipping nationwide later this month.

“You’ll find us driving the speed limit in the right lane, I assure you,” said Tory Johnston, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Chattanooga Bakery. “We won’t be hard to spot, and we’ll have samples ready to share; give us a honk.”

Chattanooga Bakery makes over one million MoonPies a day at its Chattanooga facility.