City council approves funds for zoo expansion

Changes are coming to one of Chattanooga's biggest tourist attractions.

The Chattanooga Zoo is ready to add more animals through a new African exhibit including a giraffe and lion.

The plans have been in the works for a while.

Tuesday, city council members agreed to help move the project forward by allocating $1 million from the city's capital budget over the next four years.

Councilman Chip Henderson believes the expansion will help, not just the zoo, but the city as a whole.

But not everyone is on board.

An online petition against the expansion has more than 850 signatures.

Many who signed it commented the money from the city should be used elsewhere.

But Henderson says this isn't the first time the city has supported a tourist attraction, he says the aquarium wouldn't be what it is today without the city's support.

"It led to so much in tourism dollars bringing in hundreds of people thousands of people into Chattanooga. And it did transform Chattanooga, it transformed downtown and it just opened up a whole new industry in Chattanooga," he added.

And he hopes that can happen again.

It will be up to the zoo to raise the rest of the $9 million needed to fund the rest of the expansion.