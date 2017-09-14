Freezing your credit could cost you

The Equifax data breach could keep some Apple fans from buying the new thousand dollar iPhone X, as well as others from making big purchases.

Since the Equifax data hacked, experts have encouraged people to place a credit freeze.

A credit freeze locks a person's credit to keep it from being stolen, but it could also mean delays and more fees for those who want to finance a large purchase.

You can unfreeze your credit temporarily for a big purchase and freeze it again afterward but it could cost you depending on where you live.

In Tennessee it cost $7.50 to freeze your credit, you can remove the freeze temporarily at no charge, but to remove the charge permanently it will cost $5.

Georgia and Alabama residents are charged whatever the reporting agency charges.

In North Carolina, residents are charged $3 unless the freeze is requested electronically.