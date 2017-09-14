Tennessee Athletics Director to hold news conference to discuss Lady Vols brand

KNOXVILLE ( WBIR ) - The Lady Vols name, logo, and brand will be the topic of discussion at a press conference set for 1 p.m. Thursday.

Tennessee Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics John Currie will host the conference in the Ray & Lucy Hand Digital Studio. This will be Currie's first comment on the topic since taking the position.

Last year, UT and East Tennessee lawmakers who wanted to force the school to put the Lady Vols name back on all its women's athletic teams reached a compromise. Right now, only the women's basketball team is official referred to the Lady Vols.

Chancellor Jimmy Cheek said all women's athletics teams will wear a commemorative patch on their uniforms during the 2016-2017 season to honor the "legacy of the Lady Vols."

After that season, each student-athlete were to decide whether or not to wear the patch on her uniform.

When UT athletics switched to Nike in 2015, it ditched the Lady Vol brand for all sports, except women's basketball.

Lawmakers claimed the school ignored the petitions and demonstrations from thousands of people upset over the change.

However, the university has said it was simply a business decision that coincided with a switch to Nike and helped unite the brand.

