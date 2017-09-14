World's eldest giant panda passes away

Basi, the world's eldest giant panda, passed away in East China at the age of 37.

The Strait Panda Research and Exchange Center of Fuzhou issued a statement on Wednesday, detailing Basi's life in its last few months.

Officials say 37 panda years is equivalent to 100 human years.

Basi's health began deteriorating in early 2017, and Basi succumbed to liver cirrhosis in September.

NBC News reports that Basi was dubbed as "a super acrobatic star" by more than 700 media stations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany and Japan.

More than two million have watched Basi perform over the years.