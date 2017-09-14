Lawsuit filed after Orange Grove resident's death

The family of an Orange Grove Center resident who was found dead inside a transport van in April is suing the non-profit organization.

Carrie Parkey's sister, Edith Parkey, is asking for $7.5 million from Orange Grove. Parkey is seeking "compensatory and punitive damages for the personal injuries and the wrongful death" of her brother.

The 60-year-old man was a resident at the Orange Grove Center for more than 30 years.

READ MORE | State has investigated Orange Grove client deaths before

The lawsuit claims Parkey died from hyperthermia and dehydration. It says Orange Grove "through its carelessness, neglect and failure to supervise caused Mr. Parkey to be rendered helpless and incapable of escaping the van."

Parkey's sister is asking the case be tried before a jury.

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, Melydia Clewell, said once the investigation is finished, they'll review it and decide how to move forward.

It could take several weeks before Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston reaches a decision.

Channel 3 is expected to hear from Orange Grove officials regarding the lawsuit this afternoon.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.