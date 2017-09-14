Conservative activist Ogles running for Senate in Tennessee

The Lady Vols name, logo, and brand will be the topic of discussion at a press conference set for 1 p.m. Thursday.More
The Lady Vols name, logo, and brand will be the topic of discussion at a press conference set for 1 p.m. Thursday.More
Hundreds have gathered in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.More
Hundreds have gathered in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.More
Gov. Bill Haslam says Tennessee has set a new high mark for its high school graduation rate.More
Gov. Bill Haslam says Tennessee has set a new high mark for its high school graduation rate.More