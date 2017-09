Chattanooga's newest sister city, Tono, Japan, is 6,489 miles away, but Strat Parrott said that in many ways the city that's nestled in a river valley and surrounded by mountains feels like home.

"The area is basically like taking Chattanooga as a footprint and making it more of a rural farmland," said Parrott, who joined the Chattanooga Sister Cities board several years ago with the hope of bringing Tono into the sister city family.