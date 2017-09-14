A good week to dine out, with 7 restaurants making perfect scores

This week, Hamilton County Health Department inspectors made their rounds and discovered most restaurants to be practicing safe food-handling and proper food storage techniques.

Seven of those restaurants earned a perfect score of 100, to which we offer both our gratitude and congratulations for the hard work involved.

Those eateries are:

100 The Main Squeeze 7550 East Brainerd Road

100 Mad Philly 5959 Shallowford Road

100 Bone's Smokehouse 7601 East Brainerd Road

100 Chick-fil-a 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Thai Chili Asian Bistro 9203 Lee Highway

100 Wendy's 5596 Hixson Pike

100 Gadzook's 5721 Highway 153

Other Hamilton County restaurants inspected this week include:

89 McDonald's 3413 Amnicola Highway; reasons including flies present in dishwashing area, stagnant standing water behind drink machine out front, posted permit is expired, no paper towels at hand sink by drive-thru.

89 Public House 1110 Market Street; reasons including mildew around ice machine and dishwasher, employee drinks sitting out, wiping cloths left out/dirty or wet.

89 Haiku Hibachi 5318 Ringgold Road

89 New China 1900 S. Broad Street

91 Big River Grille & Brewing 222 Broad Street

93 The Epicurean Restaurant 4301 Ringgold Road

93 Mikado Thai Esan 7005 Lee Highway

94 Firehouse Subs 5546 Highway 153

94 Shoney's 2318 Shallowford Village Drive

95 Choo Choo BBQ 3951 Ringgold Road

95 Ayala 1832 Taft Highway

95 Southside Saloon & Bistro 1301 Chestnut Street

96 New China 8530 Hixson Pike

96 Southern Restaurant 7714 Hixson Pike

97 Gondolier's 6901 Lee Highway

97 Bojangle's 9375 Dayton Pike

97 Jason's Deli 2115 Gunbarrel Road

97 Fiesta Mexicana 4021 Hixson Pike

98 Zaxby's 9347 Springfield Road

98 Beef O'Brady's 5958 Snowhill Road

98 Maple Street Biscuit Co. 407 Broad Street

98 McAllister's Deli 2288 Gunbarrel Road

98 Chicken Salad Chick 629 Market Street

98 The Flatiron Deli 706 Walnut Street

98 Sofa King Juicy Burger 1743 Dayton Blvd.

98 Hardee's 5525 Hixson Pike

99 Subway 9413 Apison Pike

99 Taco Bell 9210 Lee Highway

99 Los Potros 9408 Apison Pike

99 Firehouse Subs 5546 Highway 153

99 Nothing Bundt Cakes 2321 Lifestyle Way

99 Panera Bread 417 Market Street

99 Zaxby's 7643 East Brainerd Road

Hamilton County School Cafeterias

94 Apison Elementary 10433 East Brainerd Road

97 McConnell Elementary 8629 Camp Columbus Road

98 Harrison Elementary 5637 Highway 58

99 Hardy Elementary 2205 Roanoke Avenue

100 East Side Elementary 1003 Lyerly Drive

100 East Brainerd Elementary 7660 East Brainerd Road

Hamilton County School Facilities

92 Harrison Elementary 5637 Highway 58

95 East Brainerd Elementary 7660 Goodwin Drive

98 East Side Elementary 1603 Lyerly Drive

100 Hardy Elementary 2205 Roanoke Avenue

100 Apison Elementary 10433 East Brainerd Road

Catoosa County

100 Battlefield Elementary School, 1101 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

92 Battlefield Golf Club, 285 Cannon Drive, Ringgold

85 Carmike (Battlefield 10), 1099 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethrope

88 New China, 69 Poplar Springs Rd, Ringgold

93 Subway, 4257 Cloud Springs Rd, Ringgold

97 Tiger Creek Elementary School, 134 Rhea Mcclanahan Dr, Ringgold

Walker County

80 Mary & Martha's Personal Care, 616 Mohawk St, Rossville

92 Station House-Chaisimple, 123 N Chattanooga St, Lafayette

96 Subway, Hwy 813 Unit 49, Chickamauga

80 Toki Sushi, 116 W Lafayette Sq, Lafayette

Whitfield County