A good week to dine out, with 7 restaurants making perfect scores

This week, Hamilton County Health Department inspectors made their rounds and discovered most restaurants to be practicing safe food-handling and proper food storage techniques.
Seven of those restaurants earned a perfect score of 100, to which we offer both our gratitude and congratulations for the hard work involved.
Those eateries are:
- 100 The Main Squeeze 7550 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Mad Philly 5959 Shallowford Road
- 100 Bone's Smokehouse 7601 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Chick-fil-a 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 100 Thai Chili Asian Bistro 9203 Lee Highway
- 100 Wendy's 5596 Hixson Pike
- 100 Gadzook's 5721 Highway 153
Other Hamilton County restaurants inspected this week include:
- 89 McDonald's 3413 Amnicola Highway; reasons including flies present in dishwashing area, stagnant standing water behind drink machine out front, posted permit is expired, no paper towels at hand sink by drive-thru.
- 89 Public House 1110 Market Street; reasons including mildew around ice machine and dishwasher, employee drinks sitting out, wiping cloths left out/dirty or wet.
- 89 Haiku Hibachi 5318 Ringgold Road
- 89 New China 1900 S. Broad Street
- 91 Big River Grille & Brewing 222 Broad Street
- 93 The Epicurean Restaurant 4301 Ringgold Road
- 93 Mikado Thai Esan 7005 Lee Highway
- 94 Firehouse Subs 5546 Highway 153
- 94 Shoney's 2318 Shallowford Village Drive
- 95 Choo Choo BBQ 3951 Ringgold Road
- 95 Ayala 1832 Taft Highway
- 95 Southside Saloon & Bistro 1301 Chestnut Street
- 96 New China 8530 Hixson Pike
- 96 Southern Restaurant 7714 Hixson Pike
- 97 Gondolier's 6901 Lee Highway
- 97 Bojangle's 9375 Dayton Pike
- 97 Jason's Deli 2115 Gunbarrel Road
- 97 Fiesta Mexicana 4021 Hixson Pike
- 98 Zaxby's 9347 Springfield Road
- 98 Beef O'Brady's 5958 Snowhill Road
- 98 Maple Street Biscuit Co. 407 Broad Street
- 98 McAllister's Deli 2288 Gunbarrel Road
- 98 Chicken Salad Chick 629 Market Street
- 98 The Flatiron Deli 706 Walnut Street
- 98 Sofa King Juicy Burger 1743 Dayton Blvd.
- 98 Hardee's 5525 Hixson Pike
- 99 Subway 9413 Apison Pike
- 99 Taco Bell 9210 Lee Highway
- 99 Los Potros 9408 Apison Pike
- 99 Firehouse Subs 5546 Highway 153
- 99 Nothing Bundt Cakes 2321 Lifestyle Way
- 99 Panera Bread 417 Market Street
- 99 Zaxby's 7643 East Brainerd Road
Hamilton County School Cafeterias
- 94 Apison Elementary 10433 East Brainerd Road
- 97 McConnell Elementary 8629 Camp Columbus Road
- 98 Harrison Elementary 5637 Highway 58
- 99 Hardy Elementary 2205 Roanoke Avenue
- 100 East Side Elementary 1003 Lyerly Drive
- 100 East Brainerd Elementary 7660 East Brainerd Road
Hamilton County School Facilities
- 92 Harrison Elementary 5637 Highway 58
- 95 East Brainerd Elementary 7660 Goodwin Drive
- 98 East Side Elementary 1603 Lyerly Drive
- 100 Hardy Elementary 2205 Roanoke Avenue
- 100 Apison Elementary 10433 East Brainerd Road
Catoosa County
- 100 Battlefield Elementary School, 1101 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 92 Battlefield Golf Club, 285 Cannon Drive, Ringgold
- 85 Carmike (Battlefield 10), 1099 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethrope
- 88 New China, 69 Poplar Springs Rd, Ringgold
- 93 Subway, 4257 Cloud Springs Rd, Ringgold
- 97 Tiger Creek Elementary School, 134 Rhea Mcclanahan Dr, Ringgold
Walker County
- 80 Mary & Martha's Personal Care, 616 Mohawk St, Rossville
- 92 Station House-Chaisimple, 123 N Chattanooga St, Lafayette
- 96 Subway, Hwy 813 Unit 49, Chickamauga
- 80 Toki Sushi, 116 W Lafayette Sq, Lafayette
Whitfield County
- 85 Baja Coop, 222 N Hamilton St, Dalton
- 100 Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 285 Cedar Ridge Rd, Dalton
- 100 Valley Point Elementary School, 3798 S Dixie Hwy, Dalton
- 100 Valley Point Middle School, 3796 S Dixie Hwy, Dalton
- 95 Zaxby's, 2710 Airport Road, Dalton