What the Tech? The $1,000 Smartphone - is it worth it?

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, Tuesday in Cupertino, CA. Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP photo

Tuesday's introduction of Apple's new iPhone X caused a great deal of excitement from iPhone fans around the country. Everyone is talking about the new features and the enormous price tag. Starting at $999 for 64gb, the iPhone X practically hits the $1,000 cost before any other phone. Samsung's Note that came out earlier this summer has a price tag of $950.

Is it worth a grand? Can any smartphone deserve a price tag once reserved for high-end laptops? The answer is yes. I can honestly justify spending $1,000 on a smartphone and here's why:

I use my smartphone for practically everything. It's in my hands several hours a day as I send email, browse the internet, take photos, watch videos and do some video editing. In fact, I don't know of anything that I own that gets as much bang for its buck than my smartphone.

Not to mention that I also use it in my car as a GPS, another gadget I don't have to buy.

If I take all of that into account, $1,000 is a pretty good idea.

But wouldn't a less expensive phone like the iPhone 7, 8 or even the iPhone 6 work just as well? Of course, but when I'm making a purchase of any electronics I try to 'future proof' it, meaning I want something that isn't going to be old by the time I get it home. A TV from 2 years ago isn't nearly as good as a TV you can buy now. All consumer electronics improve year to year so I prefer spending money on things that will last 2-3 years.

I also resist upgrading my iPhone every time a new model comes along. I'm using an iPhone 6s Plus and would still be using the iPhone 6 had it not broken two years ago. I skipped the 7 because I didn't feel that it was enough of an upgrade to justify spending several hundred dollars more.

But I'll say this: the iPhone X is the biggest improvement over an iPhone since the very beginning. I love the screen that covers the face of the phone. I love the augmented reality features and even the animoji animated and personalized emojis.

I especially love the cameras and feel that the iPhone X will finally replace the DSLR camera that's been gathering dust for sometime now.

Here's what I recommend: If you're still using an iPhone 6 or 6s, I'd go ahead and upgrade to the 8 or X. If you have the iPhone 7 I'd suggest skipping the 8 and wait to see what comes next year. The upgrades in the 8 just aren't significant enough to justify buying a new phone.

Since the new iPhone X is totally different from all other iPhones, it's a worthy upgrade for anyone. If you can afford it.

Wireless carriers and Apple will offer incentives to purchase the iPhone X so you won't have to drop $1,000 all at once. Apple is advertising two payment plans that bring the price down as low as $50/month. AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile will do the same.

You can pre-order the iPhone X starting October 27th and pre-orders for the iPhone 8 and 8-plus begins September 15th.