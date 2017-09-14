Tennessee professor helps ID prehistoric crocodile species - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee professor helps ID prehistoric crocodile species

Posted: Updated:
Stephanie Drumheller-Horton (left), of UT’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences; Thomas Adams of Witte Museum; and Christopher Noto of University of Wisconsin-Parkside with skull elements of new fossil crocodilian Deltasuchus motherali. Stephanie Drumheller-Horton (left), of UT’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences; Thomas Adams of Witte Museum; and Christopher Noto of University of Wisconsin-Parkside with skull elements of new fossil crocodilian Deltasuchus motherali.

KNOXVILLE (AP) - The University of Tennessee says one of its professors has helped identify a species of giant prehistoric crocodiles that roamed the coasts and waterways of what's now north-central Texas about 95 million years ago.

A university news release Wednesday says Stephanie Drumheller-Horton was on the team that identified the species that grew up to 20 feet long and likely ate whatever they wanted, from turtles to dinosaurs.

The team found the fossilized bones at an Arlington, Texas dig site discovered in 2003.

The species, Deltasuchus motherali, is named for dig site volunteer Austin Motheral, who first uncovered fossils of the crocodile with a small tractor when he was 15 years old.

The university says the crocodile is the first of what may be several new species from the fossil site.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Juggalos, fans of Insane Clown Posse, to protest FBI gang label

    Juggalos, fans of Insane Clown Posse, to protest FBI gang label

    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-09-14 13:13:09 GMT
    Joseph Bruce, aka Violent J, left, and Joseph Utsler, aka Shaggy 2 Dope, members of the Insane Clown Posse, address the media in Detroit. AP file photoJoseph Bruce, aka Violent J, left, and Joseph Utsler, aka Shaggy 2 Dope, members of the Insane Clown Posse, address the media in Detroit. AP file photo

    Up to 3,000 Juggalos are expected on the National Mall, site of many of the country's most historic civil rights rallies, and the band is slated to cap off the day with a concert.

    More

    Up to 3,000 Juggalos are expected on the National Mall, site of many of the country's most historic civil rights rallies, and the band is slated to cap off the day with a concert.

    More

  • Democrats say they have deal with Trump on young immigrants

    Democrats say they have deal with Trump on young immigrants

    Thursday, September 14 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-09-14 12:40:39 GMT
    House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said that deporting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally is "not in our nation's interest," as he and President Donald Trump prepared to...More
    House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said that deporting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally is "not in our nation's interest," as he and President Donald Trump prepared to huddle with top Democrats.More

  • The Latest: Democratic leaders take issue with Trump tweets

    The Latest: Democratic leaders take issue with Trump tweets

    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:02 AM EDT2017-09-14 13:02:56 GMT
    President Donald Trump is denying assertions by top congressional Democrats that they have an agreement with him that will preserve protections for young immigrants in the U.S. illegally while adding border...More
    President Donald Trump is denying assertions by top congressional Democrats that they have an agreement with him that will preserve protections for young immigrants in the U.S. illegally while adding border security, but not the wall that he has coveted.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.