German automaker Volkswagen is the latest manufacturer to become ensnared in the Takata airbag recall.

Several European news agencies report that Volkswagen, and its Chinese joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen, will recall some 4.8 million vehicles in China due to potential issues with Takata Corp air bags.

Over 20 million cars in China have the affected Takata airbags, which have been determined to explode with excessive force, sending dangerous shards directly at the driver when deployed.