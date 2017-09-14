Wacker apologizes to community in full page ad

Wacker-Chemie took out a full-page ad in Thursday's edition of the Chattanooga Times Free Press, apologizing to their surrounding community.

They noted the stress of last week's explosion and thanked first responders.

The letter also thanks the 700 Wacker employees involved.

Wacker says the Charleston plant is "safe and secure." Production has been suspended as Wacker works on its internal investigation.

The company claims they will not re-start production of polysilicon until the facts surrounding the explosion and release are determined.

According to the letter, "an independent third-party expert" has been engaged "to determine more details about what happened last week."

The ad is shown below, in its entirety:

