In a Dec. 22, 2008, photograph, a home is engulfed near the TVA Kingston Fossil Plant in Roane County after the failure of a dike that unleashed more than 5.4 million cubic yards of coal ash sludge. Photo by J. Miles Cary/News Sentinel

The nation’s largest electricity provider is now warning workers fly ash can damage their lungs.

Signs posted at the Tennessee Valley Authority's Kingston Fossil Fuel Plant in Roane County this month warn fly ash “may cause damage to lungs after repeatedly/prolonged exposure.” It requires workers to wear masks, which TVA is providing.

“Do not breathe dust,” the signs warn. “Get medical advice/attention if you feel unwell.”

