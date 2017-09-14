Cloudy today, warm and dry this weekend

Good Thursday. In Chattanooga, we only reached a high of 64 degrees yesterday. Put the pumpkin spice away for a while. The warmer weather is making a comeback. Today most folks will be in the mid to upper 70s, and I am forecasting a high of 80 in Chattanooga. We will still have the last vestiges of clouds from Irma today with only a 10% chance for a stray sprinkle or two.

Tomorrow the warm (and slightly more humid) air will continue to filter in as the high climbs to 84 which is the average high for this time of year.

We will surpass the average over the weekend with highs making it to 86 both Saturday and Sunday. We have been watching some energy to the south that looked like it might have brought some rain this weekend, but now it looks as though that system will wash out south of us and not offer us any rain at all.

All next week it looks like we will be stuck in dry and stable pattern where lows will be in the mid-60s, and highs will be in the mid-80s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

THURSDAY