Ferris wheel owner responds to injury lawsuit, blames child

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The owner of a Ferris wheel in which four people were injured in Tennessee last year has responded to lawsuits over the incident, saying that one of the injured children was to blame for a gondola overturning.

The Greeneville Sun reports that Family Attractions Amusement LLC denies responsibility and instead said the girl stood and rocked the gondola.

In addition to three injured children, a woman in an adjacent gondola reported injuring her arm and shoulder in the August 2016 incident.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission noted wear and damage to the gondolas, and multiple ride inspectors said a mechanical failure was the cause of the accident.

Attorneys Thomas Kilday and Bruce Fox, who represent some of the plaintiffs, said there's no evidence that the child stood or rocked the gondola.

Information from: The Greeneville Sun, http://www.greenevillesun.com

