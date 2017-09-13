UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled for TN infant kidnapped by father

UPDATE: The TBI says the infant at the center of an AMBER Alert has been found Wednesday evening.

Three-month-old Russell Roysden was found in Morgan County, Tennessee, which is the same county where investigators said he was kidnapped by his father, 56-year-old Jerry Roysden.

Great news! Russell Roysden is recovered. He is safe in Morgan County. The AMBER is canceled. Thanks for the RTs!! — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 14, 2017

The AMBER Alert was canceled about an hour after it was issued.

The TBI has not said if Jerry Roysden was also found.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: An AMBER Alert has been issued for a Morgan County infant who was kidnapped by his father Wednesday morning.

AMBER ALERT issued for 3-mo old Russell Roysden. Was kidnapped from Wartburg by non-custodial father Jerry Roysden. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/BY47mXUt2c — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 13, 2017

The TBI says 3-month-old Russell Joe Roysden was taken from his home in Wartburg, Tennessee, by his father, 56-year-old Jerry Alan Roysden. Roysden does not have custody of the child.

Jerry Roysden is 6'0" tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Here's more on AMBER ALERT issued for Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Help find 3-month old Russell Roysden. 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/1sBst2P0tX — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 13, 2017

The TBI says the father "has an extensive violent criminal history." A warrant for kidnapping has been issued for his arrest.

If you have any information about this AMBER Alert, please call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

