Tailgating, Directions & Parking Information for Finley Stadium

What's New?

The Plaza is opening pregame. This is the area above the locker rooms just inside the gates across from the First Tennessee Pavilion.

- Opens at 1:00 p.m. with beer sales and food.

- No access to the stadium seats until 4:30 p.m.

- Pucketts, Rolling J's, Bones and 2 Sons will be open to the public.

- Great spot to watch the Moc Walk as the team goes under the pedestrian bridge to the locker

room.

Tents under the scoreboards.

- Eight VIP tents under the scoreboard are available on a season or single-game basis.

- Includes cable TV and wifi with catering available.

- Fans will still have access to the hill, just not directly in front of the tents.

- Contact Barry Kamen (423-425-5740 – Barry-Kamen@utc.edu)



What's Changing?

Student parking is in the garage at the Chattanoogan and is FREE with a valid ID.

- This is also open to UTC faulty and staff for FREE with an ID.

- General public can park there too, but normal rates apply.

- This lot opens to student, faculty and staff six hours prior to kickoff.



North Lot Parking.

- $10 per car with the option for each car to purchase one additional space for $20.

- Tailgating is still the same and fans who purchase one space are welcome to tailgate in front of

or behind their vehicles.

- Blocking off extra spaces will not be an option, so large groups will need to coordinate their

arrival or contact Brent McMillian (423-425-5723 – brent-mcmillian@utc.edu) for more

information on spaces in the Pavilion.



Moc Walk will now be from 20th Street on Reggie White into the Stadium.

- Due to damage to one of the buildings next to the First Tennessee Pavilion, the team can't

drop off in the back of the lot. Therefor an adjustment had to be made to the Moc Walk.

- The time is still the same, 2:15 prior to kickoff each week.



Access to the Pavilion Lot

- Due to the same building issues above, Pavilion Lot Pass holders will have to enter through the

20th Street side of Reggie White Blvd., as opposed to coming down Main Street.



Reminders

- Mocs Block Tailgate, powered by EPB Fiber Optics and presented by iHeart Media.

- Walker Hayes performs at 4:30 p.m. prior to the UT Martin game.

- Former Glee actor Chord Overstreet is set for Western Carolina.

- It is all FREE on Chestnut Street under the scoreboard

- There is a student shuttle from campus that starts to run at Noon. It drops off at the corner of Chestnut & Main.

- The downtown FREE electric shuttle is dropping off at the corner of Chestnut and Main. Park anywhere downtown on its route and get an easy ride to the stadium.

- All tailgate lots open at 8:00 a.m., with the exception of the student garage that opens at Noon.

- First Tennessee Pavilion Ticket booths open at 2:00 p.m. No ticket windows are open at McKenzie Arena.

- Gates open at 4:30 p.m.