Mocs to host UT Martin in home opener

(GoMocs.com)- The Chattanooga Mocs are set to open the home portion of the 2017 schedule against in-state rival UT Martin this weekend. UTC started with two games on the road and is looking for its first win of the season.



Chattanooga is ranked No. 15 in both of this week's FCS Polls. The Mocs fell one spot in the Coaches Poll and two in the STATS Top 25 after losing 45-10 at No. 12 LSU last weekend.



UT Martin is currently receiving votes in the STATS Top 25 and brings a 1-1 record to Finley Stadium. UTM had an impressive showing in a 45-23 loss at Ole Miss last week. They posted 334 yards of offense and twice held a nine-point advantage in the first half, before falling to the Rebels. The Skyhawks scored a 36-0 win over Clarion in the season opener on Aug. 31.



Game time is set for 6:04 p.m. (E.D.T.) from Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn. Chris Goforth is handling the play-by-play for ESPN3, joined by former Moc B.J. Coleman as the analyst.



This is just the fifth meeting between these two teams. UTM scored a 31-21 win in Chattanooga in the last meeting on Aug. 29, 2013.



MOCS SPORTS NETWORK

The Mocs Sports Network broadcasts the game on the radio on Real 96.1 FM in Chattanooga. Jim Reynolds has the play-by-play with Todd Agne giving the color commentary and Will Poindexter on the sideline. A link for a free audio broadcast is available on the football schedule page on GoMocs.com. Fans can also listen to the game on the iHeart Radio app by searching for Real 96.1 FM on their mobile device.



TICKETS

Tickets are available now at the UTC Ticket Office by calling (423) 266-MOCS (6627) or online on GoMocs.com. In addition to the regular business hours of the UTC Ticket Office (10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) at McKenzie Arena, the First Tennessee Pavilion ticket window at Finley Stadium opens on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 12:00 p.m. All other ticket windows open at 3:00 p.m. on gameday.



WALKER HAYES TO PLAY PREGAME

Up-and-coming country artist Walker Hayes is playing the pregame Mocs Block Tailgate, powered by EPB and presented by iHeart Media on Chestnut Street, beginning at 5:00 p.m. This is a FREE concert open to all fans.



