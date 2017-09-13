"Hand in Hand" telethon raised millions for hurricane relief

44 million dollars. is the amount of donations organizers say was raised by Tuesday night's "Hand in Hand" telethon for hurricane relief.

Dozens of stars took part in the event at studios in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville, and it was broadcast simultaneously across multiple networks,

It was also streamed online.

Originally conceived as a way of assisting victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, the telethon's efforts were expanded to include victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida, the Caribbean and elsewhere.

The money raised is going to multiple organizations helping victims, including The United Way and Save the Children.

Text and digital donations for "Hand in Hand" are still being accepted for several more days.

For more information, updates and a link to donate, go to www.handinhand2017.com