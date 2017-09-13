Construction on Apison Pike now complete

A major construction project two years in the making is now complete. Since 2015 a two-mile stretch in Collegedale was undergoing a makeover to meet growth needs and improve safety.

The population in Collegedale has boomed over the last decade and that means more traffic on the main road into the city.

It’s a new look for a city that's on the rise, the construction cones are down on Apison Pike and all lanes are back open for drivers.

Work began on the $24.2 million dollar widening project took about two years to complete. The new two and a half mile gateway to the city now features five lanes, including two lanes in each direction, a continuous center turn lane, sidewalks, and bike paths.

Much needed improvements from the narrow two-lane highway that was a known trouble spot for drivers.

"The road was not angled correctly, there were a couple of curves on it that were dangerous and there was loss of life there," Collegedale Mayor Katie Lamb said.

Traffic remained open throughout the project that began on Old Lee Highway to Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

Construction completed on the new SR-317 this summer. Wednesday, TDOT along with state representatives and city leaders held a ribbon cutting to officially open the road.

TDOT has two projects they still need to complete on Apison Pike corridor, both are still in the design phases. Those projects will be funded by the IMPROVE Act.