What the Tech? New iPhones

Apple didn't have many surprises Tuesday when it unveiled the new iPhones, even including the groundbreaking iPhone X. Leaks from China and employees told us most of what to expect well ahead of time.

Still, it was pretty exciting to actually see the new smartphones and hear about what they can do. Even leaks can't prevent a mind being blown.

Making the announcement at Apple's new "spaceship campus", Tim Cook and others introduced 3 new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and a new and improved Apple TV.

The new Apple Watch 3 adds cellular which means it doesn't need to be tethered to an iPhone. The next time you go for a run you can leave your phone at home and still stream music and take phone calls from the watch.

Apple TV will now stream movies and shows in 4k but it still costs a lot more than a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick.

The excitement was all about the new iPhones. An iPhone 8 and iPhone 8-plus were up first and they're.... almost identical to the iPhone 7 and 7-plus. It has a faster chip and the camera is better but seriously, have you ever thought "This iPhone 7 is too slow", or "I wish the photos were better"?

Of course not. Still, if you skipped the upgrade from an iPhone 6s or 6s plus, you'll want to at least take a look at it for the improved camera.

The big announcement was the iPhone X. Apple calls it the 10. Why skip 9? It's the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone.

The iPhone X is unlike the previous iPhone designs because it's all screen. Apple did away with the bezels on the side and top of the front of the iPhone so everything looks bigger. There's more screen real estate so it's more fun to watch movies, browse websites and use apps. It's a different experience all together.

Of course by getting rid of the bezels (the side and top 'frame') it had to eliminate the home button. Rather than pressing on a button to open the homescreen you slide your finger from the bottom or tap anywhere on the screen. It also means getting rid of Touch ID to unlock the phone. Rather than using your fingerprint as a passcode, the iPhone X scans your facial features. Apple said Tuesday it has 30,000 sensor dots that scan every perfection and imperfection on your face which actually makes the phone more secure and more difficult for someone to unlock.

Since the rear facing (selfie) camera uses those dots you'll be able to take portrait photos with the selfie camera. The iPhone X also adds camera features that makes it more like a professional camera than a point and shoot.

Augmented Reality is big on both the iPhone X and the 8's. Apple demonstrated several games that use part digital and part reality which will blow your mind when you first use it.

The iPhone X is much faster too of course. A feature many people are pretty excited about (including the folks at Apple) is 'Animojis". You can create personalized animated emojis using the selfie camera to turn your face into the face of a cat, unicorn, lion, rooster and several other animals. In the demonstration the Apple presenter talked through the selfie camera like a Facetime video but rather than seeing his face, we saw a unicorn who's face and mouth moved with the words. It was pretty cool and received the most 'oohs and ahhs' from the crowd. Those animojis can be sent to someone through iMessage.

The iPhone X is the pricest phone to date, starting at $1,000 while the 8 and 8-plus models start at $700.

The iPhone X can be pre-ordered starting October 27th and will start shipping by early November.