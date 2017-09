A driver on Interstate 75 was killed Wednesday morning when the car left the road and struck a tree.

The Georgia State Patrol says the beige Mazda M6 was traveling southbound on I-75 about 5:00am in the left lane, when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle left the right side shoulder, going into a ditch and then overturning before striking the tree, near mile marker 330 in Whitfield County.

GSP says the vehicle came to a final uncontrolled rest on its top, upside down.

The driver was deceased at the scene. A passenger was transported to Hamilton Medical Center. The passenger has not been identified at this time.



GSP will release the name of the driver once family members have been notified.