EPB still working to restore power to customers

Some people in the Tennessee Valley are still feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Irma.

Nearly 36 hours after the storm came through and knocked out power, an EPB spokesperson said around 200 people still can’t turn their lights on, which amount to about 1% of the EPB's customers.

EPB said crews are working to repair infrastructure at more than 60 locations throughout the area, but the remaining damage requires extensive work to resolve at nearly 300 work locations scattered across the area.

Restoration of for power to customers will likely continue into the night, according to EPB.

Crews are working to fix infrastructure and restore power to the rest of @EPB_Chattanooga customers without power. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/Sj4vJ7bdvW — Caitlyn Chastain (@CaitlynWRCB) September 13, 2017