Whitfield Co. residents can report storm damage online

The Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging residents to report storm damage online using the county's reporting system.

Residents can upload photos and add contact information to give crews more data to help the cleanup process.



If you experience storm damage, you can submit reports and pictures using this link: https://www.crisistrack.com/public/whitfieldGA/citizenRequest.html .

County officials say that if the damage requires immediate assistance or anyone is injured, please call 911.