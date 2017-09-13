10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'WORK TO DO' AFTER IRMA

Parts of Florida creep back to normal with workers slowly restoring power, clearing roads and replenishing gas supplies, even as teams scour the Keys and authorities warn of mass devastation.

2. WHAT FRENCH PRESIDENT VOWS TO DO

After touring the destroyed island of St. Martin, Emmanuel Macron outlines a plan to distribute drinking water, food and medical help.

3. SANDERS, GOP PUSH BANNER HEALTH CARE BILLS

The Vermont senator is ready to unveil his bill for creating a "Medicare for all" system, while Republican senators renew efforts to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

4. SUU KYI WON'T ATTEND UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

The move by Myanmar's leader comes as the country draws international criticism over violence that has driven at least 370,000 ethnic Rohingya Muslims to nearby Bangladesh in recent weeks.

5. HOW MATTIS IS COUNTERING PYONGYANG

As North Korea flaunts its new nuclear muscle, the U.S. defense secretary is spotlighting the overwhelming numerical superiority of America's doomsday arsenal.

6. WHY HISTORY OF SYRIA'S WAR IS AT RISK

Activists fear all that has been chronicled about the conflict could be erased as YouTube implements new policies to remove graphic material.

7. DETAINED UNIVERSITY JANITOR, IN US 11 YEARS, AWAITS HIS FATE

An MIT custodian from El Salvador who became a rallying cry for local opponents of Trump's immigration crackdown is fighting his deportation while jailed.

8. IPHONE X PUTS EXCLAMATION POINT ON PRICING STRATEGY

It's a calculated gamble that Apple can make marginal improvements to mature products like its iPhone better than anyone else while charging accordingly.

9. SELF-DRIVING BOATS GAINING WIDER ACCEPTANCE

Maritime companies are designing autonomous tugboats, ferries and cargo vessels that won't need captains or crews - at least not on board.

10. TRIBE ON HISTORIC RUN

The Cleveland Indians equal the American League record with their 20th straight win, matching the 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics.

