Light Drizzles, Cool Today

Good Wednesday. We can expect another cloudy, cool day with light spotty showers on and off through the day keeping our temperatures well below average. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s. The remnants of Irma will move east tonight and Thursday taking the rain chances with it. We can still expect mostly cloudy skies, though, through Thursday night. We will be much warmer Thursday with highs near 80.

Friday will be the pick day of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny and we will have a nice, warm high of 83.

The weekend overall looks good. Temps will be in the mid 80s, and some energy lifting up from the south will give us a 20%-30% chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. I'm not expecting any heavy rain, but a few showers are certainly possible.

David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Light Showers, 62

Noon... Light Showers, 63

5pm... Light Showers, 68