Cleveland vs. Bradley Central win #FNF3 Game of the Week vote

A late surge in the polls lifted the Cleveland vs. Bradley Central rivalry back into the #FNF3 Game of the Week spotlight.

Three miles separate the two schools that are meeting for the 43rd time overall since 1965 and for the 17th straight year. Remember both sides took a nine year break in the 90's after the rivalry nearly boiled over.

Cleveland holds the all-time series edge 27-15, but the Bears have won the last two.

Three of the their last five meetings have been decided by less than six points.

We'll be live at Bradley Central High School with pregame coverage starting at 5PM on Friday and we'll be live there at 11PM with post game highlights and sound during our Friday Night Football Show.