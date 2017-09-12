Former LaFayette High School principal arrested after fight with - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former LaFayette High School principal arrested after fight with neighbor

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Photo by Contributed Photo /Times Free Press. Photo by Contributed Photo /Times Free Press.
Photo by Contributed Photo /Times Free Press. Photo by Contributed Photo /Times Free Press.
LAFAYETTE, GA (Times Free Press) -

Mike Culberson, the former principal of LaFayette High School, was arrested Sunday after a fight with a neighbor that included a revved truck engine, punches, a headlock and, finally, a rifle.

According to an incident report from the Walker County Sheriff's Office, the argument began after Culberson drove by the home that backs up to his in Rock Spring around 5:30 p.m. Culberson said the noise of his truck was loud, making it sound like he was revving his engine.

READ MORE FROM TFP | Former LaFayette High School principal arrested after fight with neighbor

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

School Patrol

David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.

More>>

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.