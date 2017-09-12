Photo by Contributed Photo /Times Free Press.
Photo by Contributed Photo /Times Free Press. LAFAYETTE, GA (Times Free Press) -
Mike Culberson, the former principal of LaFayette High School, was arrested Sunday after a fight with a neighbor that included a revved truck engine, punches, a headlock and, finally, a rifle.
According to an incident report from the Walker County Sheriff's Office, the argument began after Culberson drove by the home that backs up to his in Rock Spring around 5:30 p.m. Culberson said the noise of his truck was loud, making it sound like he was revving his engine.
READ MORE FROM TFP | Former LaFayette High School principal arrested after fight with neighbor