WEEK 5: FNF Scoreboard

FNF GAMES 9/15/17 WEEK 5

TENNESSEE: 7:30ET (UNLESS NOTED)

PJPII AT Baylor * 7PM

Notre Dame AT Boyd-Buchanan*

Cleveland AT Bradley*

Sweetwater AT Brainerd*

East Hamilton AT Central*

CCS AT CAK*

Sale Creek AT Coper Basin*

Grace Baptist AT Concord Christian*

Grundy Co. AT DeKalb Co.*

Sequoyah AT Hixson*

Anderson Co. AT Howard*

Lookout Valley AT Whitwell*

Tyner AT Marion Co.* 8PM

Ensworth AT McCallie*

Red Bank AT McMinn Central*

McMinn Co. AT Heritage*

Meigs Co. AT Rockwood*

Ooltewah AT Williams blount*

Tellico Plains AT Polk Co.*

Lenoir City AT Rhea Co.

Loudon AT Signal Mtn.*

Knox Catholic AT Soddy-Daisy

GEORGIA: 7:30ET (UNLESS NOTED)

Calhoun AT Coahulla Creek

SE Whitfield AT Christian Heritage

Coosa AT Chattooga*

Model AT Dade Co.*

Dalton AT Sprayberry*

Cordon Central AT Pepperell*

Gordon Lee AT Darlington*

Sonoraville AT LFO

Breman AT Murray Co.

Haralson Co. AT North Murray

Adairsville AT Ringgold

Bowdon AT Trion*