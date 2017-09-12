Floridian evacuees continue to head north

Unsure if then Hurricane Irma would hit his home on the east coast of Florida, David Games and his family hit the road. Games evacuated to the Atlanta area on Thursday to stay with family. 4 days later, Hurricane Irma followed, knocking out power.

"Instead of going straight back, we're headed up to Kentucky to visit family," says Games.

Games is northbound to Kentucky, on his way to visit other family members.



Games adds, "We've had several people check our house, and it's fine. We're sayin hey, we're going to make a vacation out of it, and let everybody else get back."

Judy Games says it's been fun playing cards by candlelight and spending time with family. Knowing it would be hard to reach their home, they are filling time with visits to see kids, grand kids, and great grand kids. Making the most of natural disaster, and not letting the possibility of approaching Hurricane Jose dampen their spirits.

"Ahh you get to a point you don't worry about em. You just roll with whatever happens. It's all you can do," adds Games.

A full list of updated power outages for the Atlanta region and north Georgia can be found http://outagemap.georgiapower.com/external/default.html.