Signal Mountain man pinned under a fallen tree

It was a narrow escape for a Signal Mountain man. He barely survived a tree falling near his home.

Remnants from Irma slammed the Tennessee Valley; one of the areas hit hardest was Signal Mountain. Some roads were closed Tuesday as crews worked to clean up a big mess.

Public works crews went up and down one of Signal Mountain’s most notorious roads, as crews loaded up dump trucks. Downed trees and debris blocked the W Road after Monday night's storm.

"I just went up there to see what was going on and when I came back that's when it happened," Baal Houck said.

Houck lives on the W Road, during the storm he went to go look at a 60-foot tree that fell across the street. Suddenly, he heard another tree beginning to snap.

"Then a limb fell and I took off running to try and out run it but I didn't make it," he explained.

The tree pinned him to the ground and he called his daughter for help.

"I heard him crying, he was in a lot of pain and I ran out and I saw him desperately trying to pull himself. He really couldn't walk,” Carina Houck said.

Houck broke his femur in two places and injured his knee. It's was a close call for him. Now, he's calling on the city to do more to keep his family safe.

"They never prune anything up here, they never cut anything. At least once a month something falls or knocks out the power," Houck said.

Doctors said Houck will likely need surgery and won’t be able to walk on his own for several weeks.