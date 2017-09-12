Slight elevation of residual chemicals activates alarm at Wacker-Chemi

Channel 3 received reports of alarms are going off at Wacker Chemie plant in Charleston.

You'll remember, just last week, the plant had its second chemical leak within two weeks.

Wacker released this statement in reference to the alarms going off:

This (Tuesday) morning we detected a slight elevation of residual chemicals stemming from the September 7 incident at the WACKER site in Charleston, Tennessee. According to emergency protocol and precautionary measures, WACKER issued an onsite shelter in place, which has been lifted. There was no risk to the community or employees. Safety is our top priority along with the care and well-being of our employees and our community. Our commitment to safety remains our primary focus.

Bradley County EMA Director, Troy Spence tells Channel 3 that they are assessing the damage from broken pipes and that is where the residual chemicals came from. The workers are going through the pipes manually, causing the alarms to set off. The chemicals are locked up and there is not danger to the area.