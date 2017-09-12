Hamilton County TVAAS scores show room for improvement

Hamilton County schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson said, "My brain is worn out from studying these numbers," but aims to work toward some "wins" in the years to come. The school district received a "1," the lowest possible composite score on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment Scores, which measure student growth from year to year.

The numbers reflect improvement in student performance in areas including literacy, numeracy, science and social studies.

The state hands out number grades of 1 (the minimum) to 5 (the maximum). Hamilton County received a composite score of 1 in 2015, followed by a 2 last year. The decline in 2017 reflects a weakness in math, "particularly 6th grade math," according to Dr. Johnson. Literacy, for the second year in a row, was a highlight, earning a "5."

On the upper end of the charts, seven county schools earned all 5's. They are Apison Elementary, East Lake Elementary, Middle Valley Elementary, Loftis Middle, Thrasher Elementary, Smith Elementary and Westview Elementary.

Several others also received an overall (composite) score of 5. They are Allen Elementary, Big Ridge Elementary, McConnell Elementary, East Ridge Middle, East Ridge Elementary, Hamilton County College at Chattanooga State, Harrison Elementary, Lookout Mountain Elementary, Hixson Middle, Wolftever Creek Elementary, CSLA, Tyner Middle and the STEM School. In some cases, the state's methodology is hard to decipher. Big Ridge's composite 5 comes despite a "1" in literacy, and Tyner Middle's 5 includes an overall "1" in school numeracy and literacy.

Many of the schools that have been targeted for possible state assistance or takeover showed low gains in TVAAS scores. Brainerd High, Orchard Knob Middle, and Hardy Elementary received all 1's.

Composite scores of 1 were given to Brown Academy, Brown Middle, CSAS (lower), Dalewood Middle, East Hamilton, East Ridge High, Barger Academy, Hunter Middle, Hixson High, Hillcrest Elementary, Howard High, North Hamilton Elementary, Nolan Elementary, Lakeside Academy, Ooltewah High, Lookout Valley Middle/High, Red Bank Elementary, Red Bank MIddle, Rivermont Elementary, Sale Creek Middle/High, Orchard Knob Elementary, Sequoyah High, Signal Mountain Middle/High, Soddy-Daisy High, and Woodmore Elementary.

Dr. Johnson said the district's recent gains in literacy prove that intense focus on a particular area can result in academic success. He said, "I know we can win science and social studies. Math is going to be a higher mountain to climb, but we are going to put a lot of energy into it, and I believe our teachers and students can get there. We are already working on it."