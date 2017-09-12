Hamilton County TVAAS scores show room for improvement

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
Hamilton County schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson said, "My brain is worn out from studying these numbers," but aims to work toward some "wins" in the years to come. The school district received a "1," the lowest possible composite score on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment Scores, which measure student growth from year to year.
The numbers reflect improvement in student performance in areas including literacy, numeracy, science and social studies.
The state hands out number grades of 1 (the minimum) to 5 (the maximum). Hamilton County received a composite score of 1 in 2015, followed by a 2 last year. The decline in 2017 reflects a weakness in math, "particularly 6th grade math," according to Dr. Johnson. Literacy, for the second year in a row, was a highlight, earning a "5."
On the upper end of the charts, seven county schools earned all 5's. They are Apison Elementary, East Lake Elementary, Middle Valley Elementary, Loftis Middle, Thrasher Elementary, Smith Elementary and Westview Elementary.
Several others also received an overall (composite) score of 5. They are Allen Elementary, Big Ridge Elementary, McConnell Elementary, East Ridge Middle, East Ridge Elementary, Hamilton County College at Chattanooga State, Harrison Elementary, Lookout Mountain Elementary, Hixson Middle, Wolftever Creek Elementary, CSLA, Tyner Middle and the STEM School. In some cases, the state's methodology is hard to decipher. Big Ridge's composite 5 comes despite a "1" in literacy, and Tyner Middle's 5 includes an overall "1" in school numeracy and literacy.
Many of the schools that have been targeted for possible state assistance or takeover showed low gains in TVAAS scores. Brainerd High, Orchard Knob Middle, and Hardy Elementary received all 1's.
Composite scores of 1 were given to Brown Academy, Brown Middle, CSAS (lower), Dalewood Middle, East Hamilton, East Ridge High, Barger Academy, Hunter Middle, Hixson High, Hillcrest Elementary, Howard High, North Hamilton Elementary, Nolan Elementary, Lakeside Academy, Ooltewah High, Lookout Valley Middle/High, Red Bank Elementary, Red Bank MIddle, Rivermont Elementary, Sale Creek Middle/High, Orchard Knob Elementary, Sequoyah High, Signal Mountain Middle/High, Soddy-Daisy High, and Woodmore Elementary.
Dr. Johnson said the district's recent gains in literacy prove that intense focus on a particular area can result in academic success. He said, "I know we can win science and social studies. Math is going to be a higher mountain to climb, but we are going to put a lot of energy into it, and I believe our teachers and students can get there. We are already working on it."
|
|School-Wide: Composite
|School-Wide: Literacy
|School-Wide: Numeracy
|School-Wide: Literacy and Numeracy
|School-Wide: Science
|School-Wide: Social Studies
|Allen Elementary School
|5
|4
|3
|3
|5
|
|Alpine Crest Elementary School
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|
|Apison Elementary School
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|
|Battle Academy For Teaching Learning
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|
|Bess T Shepherd Elementary School
|3
|5
|1
|3
|3
|
|Big Ridge Elementary School
|5
|1
|5
|5
|5
|
|Brainerd High School
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tommie F. Brown International Academy
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Brown Middle School
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|
|Calvin Donaldson Environmental Science Academy
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|
|Central High School
|2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|5
|Normal Park Museum Magnet School
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2
|
|Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1
|
|Chattanooga School for Arts & Sciences CSAS Upper
|5
|5
|4
|5
|5
|1
|Chattanooga School for Arts & Sciences CSAS Lower
|1
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Clifton Hills Elementary School
|2
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Daisy Elementary School
|3
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|McConnell Elementary School
|5
|5
|3
|4
|5
|
|Dalewood Middle School
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|DuPont Elementary School
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|East Hamilton School
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|East Brainerd Elementary School
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|
|East Lake Elementary School
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|
|East Lake Academy of Fine Arts
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|East Ridge Elementary School
|3
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|East Ridge High School
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|East Ridge Middle School
|5
|5
|2
|5
|5
|
|East Side Elementary School
|4
|5
|1
|3
|5
|
|Ganns Middle Valley Elementary School
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|
|Hamilton County Collegiate High at Chattanooga State
|5
|5
|4
|5
|
|
|Harrison Elementary School
|5
|5
|3
|4
|5
|
|Hamilton County High School
|2
|2
|4
|3
|1
|3
|Barger Academy
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hunter Middle School
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1
|
|Hardy Elementary School
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Loftis Middle School
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|
|Lookout Mountain Elementary School
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2
|
|Hixson Elementary School
|3
|4
|1
|2
|5
|
|Hixson High School
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Hixson Middle School
|5
|5
|3
|5
|3
|
|Hillcrest Elementary School
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|The Howard School
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|North Hamilton Elementary School
|1
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Wolftever Creek Elementary School
|5
|5
|3
|5
|4
|
|Nolan Elementary School
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ooltewah Elementary School
|3
|5
|2
|5
|1
|
|Ooltewah Middle School
|3
|4
|1
|1
|5
|
|Lakeside Academy
|1
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ooltewah High School
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Chattanooga School For The Liberal Arts
|5
|4
|5
|5
|2
|
|Lookout Valley Middle/High School
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Red Bank Elementary School
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Red Bank High School
|4
|4
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Red Bank Middle School
|1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rivermont Elementary School
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Sale Creek Middle/High School
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Orchard Knob Elementary School
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sequoyah High School
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Orchard Knob Middle School
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Signal Mountain Middle/High School
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Snow Hill Elementary School
|3
|5
|1
|3
|5
|
|Soddy-Daisy High School
|1
|3
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Soddy-Daisy Middle School
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|
|Soddy Elementary School
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Spring Creek Elementary School
|3
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|Tyner Academy
|3
|5
|2
|3
|2
|5
|Tyner Middle Academy
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|
|Thrasher Elementary School
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|
|Lookout Valley Elementary School
|3
|3
|4
|3
|2
|
|Woodmore Elementary School
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wallace A. Smith Elementary School
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|
|Westview Elementary School
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|
|STEM School Chattanooga
|5
|5
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy
|3
|5
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Ivy Academy, Inc.
|3
|5
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|
|Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence Middle School
|4
|
|5
|5
|3
|