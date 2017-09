Weather from Hurricane Irma came through the Chattanooga area on Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Winds and hard rains damaged a number of communities in our area.

#Irma's high winds ripped this sucker right up from the roots on Signal Mountain. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/uL8NQj7eIK — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) September 12, 2017

A number of Signal Mountain residents are without power Tuesday morning. A part of a tree fell on some power lines causing some outages.

Crews are still cleaning up debris on W Road, the road is closing until further notice.

This man showed up with a chainsaw. Asked if he could have the firewood. Homeowner said, Sure? @WRCB pic.twitter.com/mfmGj8a0Ud — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) September 12, 2017