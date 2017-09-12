Could Apple have new products up their sleeve?

Apple will hold an event Tuesday where it's expected to make several major product announcements, including the unveiling of new iPhones.



As usual, Apple is not speaking on what they will be revealing, but it is expected that the tech giant has three new iPhones ready for launch, including an iPhone X that could start around $1,000 with new sensors that detect a user's face to unlock.



Apple is also expected to introduce a new 4K Apple TV, an Apple Watch Series 3, new Airpods, new augmented reality technology and a release date for IOS 11.



Tuesday's event will take place at 1 P.M. EST and will be the first event at the new Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.