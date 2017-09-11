TN Highway Patrol, HCSO investigating unknown incident on Valley Ln.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are being tight-lipped about an incident on Valley Lane in Hixson Monday night.

The Hamilton County 911 call log shows a call for a "fire special assignment" in the 7300 block.

NOW: Here's a look at the scene here at the 7300 block of Valley Ln. Multiple agencies on scene @WRCB pic.twitter.com/c0qE5qZIEq — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) September 12, 2017

The THP says the incident is not weather-related.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the THP will giving a statement to the media at 10:30 p.m.

A deputy car is blocking the road. Not letting us get any closer. Waiting on details about what's going on @WRCB pic.twitter.com/O4Odtr80zj — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) September 12, 2017

Channel 3's Taneisha Cordell is at the scene to learn more.

