TN Highway Patrol, HCSO investigating unknown incident on Valley

TN Highway Patrol, HCSO investigating unknown incident on Valley Ln.

Photo by WRCB reporter Taneisha Cordell. Photo by WRCB reporter Taneisha Cordell.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are being tight-lipped about an incident on Valley Lane in Hixson Monday night.

The Hamilton County 911 call log shows a call for a "fire special assignment" in the 7300 block.

The THP says the incident is not weather-related.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the THP will giving a statement to the media at 10:30 p.m.

Channel 3's Taneisha Cordell is at the scene to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates and watch Eyewitness News at 11 for a live report.

